New Trailers: ABIGAIL, THE FIRST OMEN, LONGLEGS, and More

In an isolated mansion, a group of criminals prepare to collect a $50 million ransom. When they begin to dwindle in numbers overnight, they discover that the 12-year-old girl they’ve kidnapped is much more than she seems. Abigail is helmed by the directing team behind Ready or Not ($28.7M domestic/$57.6M global), 2022’s Scream ($81.6M domestic/$137.7M global) and Scream VI ($108.1M domestic/$168.9M global), Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who bring new blood to the vampire flick. Abigail stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, and Angus Cloud as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir as Abigail (April 19th).

The First Omen, a prequel to the classic 1976 film, sees a young American woman sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. There she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, who makes her feature debut, and stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy. The film is based on the characters created by David Seltzer, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (April 5th).

Mysterious and disturbing teaser trailers for the Neon film Longlegs have been generating considerable internet chatter for the upcoming horror title. The film is expected to follow FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As she unearths evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer. She finds herself in a race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family. The film is written and directed by Oz Perkins, who previously helmed 2020’s Gretal & Hansel ($15.3M domestic/$22.3M global). The film is currently undated, with a 2024 release expected.

In celebration of the film’s 85th Anniversary, The Wizard of Oz is returning to screens this weekend as a part of Fathom Events Big Screen Classics series. The classic musical fantasy stars Judy Garland as the young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” The three-day event is coming up on January 28, 29, and 31st. Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series is packed with landmark anniversary screenings in 2024, spotlighting 13 beloved films. This special series also features film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who provides insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans. Fathom Events re-released The Wizard of Oz around the same time in 2019 for the classic film’s 80th Anniversary, which generated just over 2M during its five-day run.



