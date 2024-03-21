New Trailers: ALIEN: ROMULUS, HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON, and More

Alien: Romulus, Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The Alien franchise returns with Alien: Romulus, starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez directs (2013’s Evil Dead $54.2M domestic/$97.5M global, Don’t Breathe $89.2M domestic/$157.7M global) from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2 $32.7M domestic/$53.7M global) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus arrives August 16th and is produced by Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1979 classic, as well as series’ entries Prometheus ($126.4M domestic/$403.3M global) and Alien: Covenant ($74.2M domestic/$240.8M global).

Adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. Having grown up, he draws himself off the page and into the real world. Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life—and his trusty purple crayon. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children’s classic by Crockett Johnson, a favorite of young readers for decades. Directed by Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand $84.4M domestic/$296M global, Rio 2 $131.5M domestic/$498.7M global), the live-action family adventure comedy stars Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds with Alfred Molina and Zooey Deschanel (August 2nd).

He gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights–all for our entertainment. Fresh off an almost career-ending accident, Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) has to track down a missing movie star and solve a conspiracy, all while continuing to do his day job as the lead stuntman on a film being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). It’s director and real life stunt man David Leitch’s (Bullet Train $103.3M domestic/$239.2M global, Deadpool 2 $324.5M domestic/$785.8M global) most personal film yet. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV show, The Fall Guy is executive produced by Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original series (May 3rd).

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, an anticipated return to the dystopian world Miller created more than 30 years ago in the original Mad Max films. This original standalone prequel explores the origins of the powerhouse character Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road ($154.2M domestic/$380.4M global). Young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The team also includes longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, who each won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road (May 24th).



