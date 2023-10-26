New Trailers: ANYONE BUT YOU, LISA FRANKENSTEIN, FREUD’S LAST SESSION, and More

Anyone But You, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

In director Will Gluck’s (Peter Rabbit $115.2M domestic/$351.4M global, Easy A $58.4M domestic/$75M global) new comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) might look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something throws their fiery connection on ice. When they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be a couple (December 22nd).

With her first theatrical release since 2018’s Tully ($9.3M domestic/$15.6M global), acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body $16.2M domestic/$31.5M global) returns to cinemas with an 80s horror comedy about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush–who happens to be deceased. Lisa Frankenstein brings him back to life and the two embark on a murderous journey toward love and happiness (February 9th, 2024).

On the eve of World War II, two of twentieth century’s greatest minds, C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) and Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) converged for their own personal battle over the existence of God. Freud’s Last Session is based on the stage play of the same name by Mark St. Germain, which itself is based upon the book The Question of God by Armand Nicholi. Interweaving the lives of Freud and Lewis, the story journeys past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study (In select theaters December 22nd).

With his first feature since 2016’s Lady Macbeth ($1.1M domestic/$5.3M global) director William Oldroyd returns to cinemas with Eileen. Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor Rebecca (Anne Hathaway) at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret (December 1st).



