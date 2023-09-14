New Trailers: AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM, THE BIKERIDERS, NYAD, and More

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman (Jason Momoa) the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) now wields the power of the mythic Black Trident, making him more powerful than ever in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family–and the world–from destruction (December 20th). The first solo adventure, Aquaman garnered $335.1M domestic and $1.14 billion global.

From writer-director Jeff Nichols (Loving $7.7M domestic/$12.9M global, Midnight Special $3.7M domestic/$6.7M global, Mud $21.5M domestic/$32.6M global), The Bikeriders follows the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, the film rides into theaters on December 1st.

Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, and Rhys Ifans star in Nyad, remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad. At the age of 60, with the help of her best friend and coach, Nyad commits to achieving her life-long dream–a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Netflix is set to repeat its limited theatrical run strategy, as seen previously with Glass Onion, and later this fall with Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and David Fincher’s The Killer. The film will see an exclusively theatrical run in October, in advance of the film’s November 3rd debut on the streaming platform.

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of the infamous holiday. The slasher Thanksgiving is directed by Eli Roth (The House with a Clock in its Walls $68.5M domestic/$131.5M global, Death Wish $34M domestic/$49.5M global) and co-written with Jeff Rendell. The pair previously created a short film of the same name in 2007, which parodied holiday slasher movie trailers (November 17th).



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20th)



The Bikeriders (December 1st)



NYAD (In select theaters this October)



Thanksgiving (November 17th)