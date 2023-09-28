New Trailers: ARGYLLE, WISH, ALL OF US STRANGERS, and More

Argylle Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Director Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman franchise $265.6M domestic/$951.1M global, X-Men First Class $146.4M domestic/$352.6M global) is bringing another globetrotting spy thriller to the screen with Argylle. Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat. When the plots of Elly’s fictional books begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, she finds herself racing across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers. The ensemble cast includes Henry Cavill (as Elly’s fictional spy Argylle), John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson. Argylle (February 2nd, 2024) is directed and produced by Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman $412.8M domestic/$822.8M global).

Disney Animation Studios 62nd animated feature Wish introduces 17-year-old Asha (Ariana DeBose), the powerful King Magnifico (Chris Pine), Asha’s pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk), and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy reported to be the very same wishing star from classic Disney titles such as Pinocchio. The musical-comedy takes place in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by the star itself. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects, wondrous things can happen. The additional voice cast includes Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s supportive mom, Sakina (November 22nd).

Director Andrew Haigh’s (Lean on Pete $1.1M domestic/$2.4M global, 45 Years $4.2M domestic/$14.4M global) next film All of Us Strangers takes place in contemporary London, where Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal). As their relationship develops, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past. He finds himself drawn back to the childhood home where he grew up and where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear to be living–just as they were on the day they died 30 years prior (December 22nd).

May December, the new film from director Todd Haynes’ (Dark Waters $11.1M domestic/$23.1M global, Wonderstruck $1M domestic/$3.2M global, Carol $12.7M domestic/$40.2M global), sees television star Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) preparing to step into the shoes of notorious tabloid figure Gracie (Julianne Moore), who found unwelcome stardom after a scandalous romance with a minor. As Elizabeth digs into the past, the decades-old scandal yields unexpected discoveries. Following the same limited release strategy Netflix is employing for Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, David Fincher’s The Killer, and the Diana Nyad biopic Nyad, May December will see a limited theatrical run in November, before debuting on the streamer December 1st.



