New Trailers: Barbie, Blue Beetle, Asteroid City, and More

Blue Beetle, Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

In her first feature as director since 2019’s Little Women ($108.1M domestic/$218.8M global), Greta Gerwig tackles the first big screen live-action story based on Mattel’s global fashion doll franchise. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (July 21st).

Blue Beetle, a new DC Super Hero, is coming to the big screen. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future. As he searches to find his purpose in life, fate intervenes when an ancient scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with an incredible suit of armor and forever changing his destiny (August 18th).

Writer/director auteur Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel $59.3M domestic/$173M global) brings his signature color palette to Asteroid City. Set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, the itinerary of a space cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events (June 16th).

Following 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($190.2M domestic/$384.2M global), Miles Morales returns for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel transports Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team (June 2nd).

Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel $85.8M domestic/$404.9M global) helms Hypnotic, which stars Ben Affleck as a detective investigating a string of reality-bending crimes in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program (May 12th).



Barbie (July 21st)



Blue Beetle (August 18th)



Asteroid City (June 16th)



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2nd)



Hypnotic (May 12th)