New Trailers: BORDERLANDS, HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA, THE WATCHERS, and More

Borderlands, Courtesy of Lionsgate

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. The Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Based on the popular looter shooter video game of the same name, Borderlands follows infamous bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett) on her mission to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Her ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the wiseass robot Claptrap (Jack Black) – must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. Borderlands is helmed by Eli Roth (Thanksgiving $31.9M domestic/$46.5M global, The House with a Clock in Its Walls $68.5M domestic/$131.5M global) and blasts into theaters from Lionsgate on August 9th.

The first trailer has been revealed for Kevin Costner’s passion project Horizon: An American Saga, a two-part American epic western film co-written, produced, directed by and starring Costner. The films mark Coster’s return to directing after over two decades (his last film was 2003’s Open Range $58.3M domestic/$68.2M global). The Warner Bros. duology explores the lure of the Old West, delving into how it was won and lost through blood, sweat and tears. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious adventure will take audiences on a journey across a country at war with itself. Only in theaters, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 arrives on June 28th. Audiences anticipating the second chapter won’t have to wait long, as Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 arrives two months later on August 16th. The ensemble cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan (her feature directing debut) and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. When Mina gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland, she finds herself trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. will present the film in theaters internationally beginning June 5th, prior to the North American release on June 7th.

In Boy Kills World, from Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate, Boy (Bill Skarsgård) vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left Boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by an inner voice he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian) to become an instrument of death. Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister. Boy Kills World marks the feature directorial debut of the German-born filmmaker Moritz Mohr (April 26th).



Borderlands (August 9th)



Horizon: An American Saga (June 28th)



The Watchers (June 7th)



Boy Kills World (April 26th)