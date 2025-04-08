New Trailers: CinemaCon 2025 Edition

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon, Courtesy of CinemaCon

CinemaCon 2025 has officially come to a close. As the industry returns from Cinema United’s celebration of the moviegoing experience, Boxoffice Pro is rounding up all the new trailers now available to moviegoers everywhere. Be sure to catch up with our daily CinemaCon podcast episodes, recapping all the details from the studio presentations and more. In addition to the footage already available online, for the first time ever, thousands of screens across the country will debut a new 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase on April 22nd and 24th.

The Cinema Foundation event will preview big-screen studio content to moviegoers, with trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from this year’s most anticipated movies — exclusively in cinemas nationwide. Participating studios include Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, Focus Features, Amazon MGM, Paramount, and Disney. Tickets for the Sneak Peak Showcase are on sale now for $3.00 at your favorite theater’s website or app and proceeds from the admission price will go to charities, including Variety – The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation.

Sony

Sony’s 2025 CinemaCon presentation showcased major announcements, including the star-studded cast for Sam Mendes’ four-film Beatles saga, all slated for release in April 2028. The studio also revealed updates on Spider-Man projects, including Beyond the Spider-Verse and the newly titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as new footage from Karate Kid: Legends and 28 Years Later. Sony also teased adult-oriented films like Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing and Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Karate Kid: Legends – May 30th

28 Years Later – June 20th

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – September 12th

Anaconda – December 25th



Neon

Neon presented prior to the State of the Industry address, highlighting trailers for two films from their upcoming slate. Real life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in the body-horror film Together. And in what promises to be a banner year for Stephen King stories at the box office, The Life of Chuck tells the genre-bending tale of Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz as he experiences love and loss.

The Life of Chuck – June 6th

Together – August 1st



Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s 2025 CinemaCon presentation shifted focus from the much-anticipated Michael biopic to the action-packed Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas. The studio also teased expansions of the John Wick franchise, including a new spin-off by Donnie Yen, an animated prequel, and John Wick 5 with Keanu Reeves. On the original front, Lionsgate highlighted several literary adaptations, including Stephen King’s The Long Walk and the Paul Feig-directed The Housemaid, alongside the comedy-drama Power Ballad from director John Carney. The presentation closed with a mini concert from The Weeknd, highlighting the upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Hurry Up Tomorrow – May 16th

Ballerina – June 6th

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – November 20th, 2026



Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.’ 2025 CinemaCon presentation impressed with the opening ten minutes of F1, signaling a title sure to stand out in the summer season. Other highlights included glimpses of Final Destination: Bloodlines, P.T. Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and the horror film Weapons. Warner Bros. closed out with a conversation on Superman between the new team at DC (James Gunn and Peter Safran) and cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

Sinners – April 18th

Final Destination: Bloodlines – May 16th

F1 – June 27th

Superman – July 11th

One Battle After Another – September 26th



Angel Studios

In just two years, Angel Studios has disrupted traditional film distribution, breaking box office records and expanding internationally with partners like Kova Releasing in the UK. The studio’s audience-driven approach through the Angel Guild has grown rapidly, with over 1 million active members. Looking ahead, Angel closes out the year with Zero A.D., a historical Biblical epic from Sound of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde, and shared 2026 titles like Fablehaven, Young Washington, and Fellowship.

King of Kings – April 11th

The Last Rodeo – May 23rd

Sketch – August 6th

Truth & Treason – October 17th

Zero A.D. – December 19th



Universal Pictures / Focus Features

Universal’s 2025 CinemaCon presentation focused heavily on sequels, spin-offs, and established franchises, including Jurassic World Rebirth, and the eagerly anticipated second half of Wicked: For Good. The studio also highlighted several horror sequels from Blumhouse, including Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and M3gan 2.0, as well as family films like How to Train Your Dragon. Universal also teased original films from Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set for release in 2026.

The Phoenician Scheme – May 30th

How to Train Your Dragon – June 13th

M3GAN 2.0 – June 27th

Jurassic World Rebirth – July 2nd

Five Night’s at Freddy’s 2 – December 5th

Shrek 5 – December 23rd, 2026



Amazon MGM Studios

In their first studio presentation at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM Studios aimed to reassure the exhibition community of its commitment to theatrical releases, revealing forward looking plans for 14 films in 2026, including well-received trailers for the sci-fi Project Hail Mary and the thriller Is God Is. The studio showcased a diverse slate, featuring adult dramas, high-concept films, and the fantasy blockbuster Masters of the Universe.

The Accountant 2 – April 25th



Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon 2025 presentation showcased a dynamic 2025 slate, including major tentpoles like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, alongside family films like Smurfs and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, as well as adult titles like Roofman and The Naked Gun.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – May 23rd

Smurfs – July 18th

The Naked Gun – August 1st



Walt Disney Studios

Disney showcased familiar franchises beginning with the live-action remake Lilo & Stitch. The sequel Tron: Ares saw a first trailer, which also released online. Animated features from the mouse house included Pixar’s Elio and a look at footage from Zootopia 2. Disney also previewed Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First Steps, as well as adult-skewing titles from its 20th Century and Searchlight divisions, such as the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, and ended with a 3D spectacle providing a first look at select footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Thunderbolts* – May 2nd

Lilo & Stitch – May 23rd

Elio – June 20th

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25th

Freakier Friday – August 8th

Tron: Ares – October 10th

Avengers: Doomsday – May 1st, 2026