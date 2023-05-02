New Trailers CinemaCon Edition: GRAN TURISMO, THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES, A HAUNTING IN VENICE, and More

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Courtesy of Lionsgate. Photo Credit: Murray Close

CinemaCon trailer round-up:



Gran Turismo (August 11th)

During Sony’s CinemaCon presentation last Tuesday, Asad Qizilbash, the head of Playstation Productions, invited actors David Harbour and Orlando Bloom to the stage to introduce the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills led him to become an actual professional race car driver. Harbour and Bloom joined the audience to experience this first look at the upcoming film on the big screen (August 11th).



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

One of the biggest reveals during the Lionsgate presentation was a first look at the upcoming Hunger Games prequel. With a domestic total of $1.45 billion and a global total of nearly $3 billion, The Hunger Games franchise returns with the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Adapted from the book by Suzanne Collins, the story follows a young Coriolanus Snow. Brit Tom Blyth fills in for Donald Sutherland, with West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler as heroine Lucy Gray Baird (November 17th).



A Haunting in Venice (September 15th)

Tony Chambers, head of theatrical distribution at Disney, presented titles from each of the studio’s motion picture divisions at this year’s CinemaCon, including the third film in Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series. The supernatural thriller is based upon the novel “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie and is once again directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as the famed detective. Set in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying new mystery that finds Poirot reluctantly attending a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Previous entries in the Christie franchise include 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express ($102.8M domestic/$352.7M global) and 2022’s Death on the Nile ($45.6M domestic/$137.3M global). A Haunting in Venice lands in theaters September 15th.



Wish (November 22nd)

Disney’s CinemaCon presentation also revealed more about their 62nd animated feature Wish, including an exclusive look at the entire ‘I want’ song from the film titled “The Wish”, written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice and performed by Ariana DeBose. The subsequent trailer introduces 17-year-old Asha, the powerful King Magnifico, Asha’s pet goat Valentino, and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy reported to be the very same wishing star from other Disney titles such as Pinocchio (November 22nd).



The Equalizer 3 (September 1st)

Director Antoine Fuqua presented a surprise Lifetime Achievement Award to actor Denzel Washington during Sony’s CinemaCon presentation before revealing a first look at the conclusion of The Equalizer trilogy. The first two films in the franchise generated over $203.6M domestic and $382.7M globally. Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile with his past. In Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia (September 1st).