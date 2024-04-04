NEW TRAILERS: CUCKOO, BABES, JEANNE DU BARRY, and More

Cuckoo, Courtesy of Neon

In Neon’s upcoming horror title Cuckoo, 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved to a resort in the German Alps with his new family. When she arrives at the tranquil vacation paradise, she is greeted by Mr. König (Dan Stevens), her father’s boss. Gretchen begins a job at the resort and is soon plagued by strange noises and bloody visions — which lead her to a shocking secret. Written and directed by Tilman Singer, Cuckoo lands in theaters August 9th.

Neon will be presenting an exclusive screening of the upcoming film Babes Wednesday night at this year’s CinemaCon. Inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau) have grown up together in NYC. When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge. In theaters May 17th, the film is co-written by Glazer and Rabinowitz and directed by Pamela Adlon in her directorial feature debut.

Johnny Depp stars as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, the based on a true story of Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a French peasant woman determined to climb the social ladder. Her lover, the Comte du Barry (Melvil Poupaud), wishes to present her to King Louis XV (Johnny Depp) and orchestrates a meeting through the influential Duke of Richelieu (Pierre Richard). Scandal arrises when the King takes on Jeanne as his mistress. Co-written and directed by Maïwenn, the film held its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and arrives in theaters from Vertical and Fathom Events on May 2nd.

The Dead Don’t Hurt follows star-crossed lovers in the 1860s western frontier. Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) meets Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) in San Francisco and agrees to travel with him to his home near the quiet town of Elk Flats, Nevada to begin a life together. At the outbreak of the Civil War, Olsen makes a fateful decision to fight for the Union, leaving Vivienne to fend for herself in a place controlled by corrupt Mayor Rudolph Schiller (Danny Huston) and powerful rancher Alfred Jeffries (Garrett Dillahunt). When Olsen returns from the war, he and Vivienne must confront and make peace with the people they have become. The Shout Studios release arrives in theaters May 31st.





