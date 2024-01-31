New Trailers: DESPICABLE ME 4, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE, GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE, and More

Despicable Me 4, Courtesy of Universal

A bold new era of Minions mayhem is about to begin in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, the first direct sequel in seven years. Following 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($370.2M domestic/$942.6M global), the franchise returns with Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) welcoming a new member to the Gru family. They soon find themselves forced to go on the run thanks to a new nemesis: Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Despicable Me 4 is directed by Minions co-creator Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 2 $368M domestic/$970.7M global, The Secret Life of Pets $368.6M domestic/$894.5M global), and the film is co-directed by Patrick Delage, who previously served as the animation director of Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2, as well as the lead animator of the original Despicable Me. The screenplay is written by Mike White and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio (July 3rd). The biggest global animated franchise in history, the Despicable Me and Minions films have earned a total 1.5 billion domestic and 4.6 billion worldwide.

Inspired by true events and recently declassified files of the British War Department, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The top-secret combat unit, a mostly motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis. Their unconventional fighting techniques helped change the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare. The film stars Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding (April 19th).

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to the New York City firehouse where it all started to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters old and new join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. The sequel is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($129.3M domestic/$204.3M global) with Jason Reitman, who returns as co-writer and producer. Expect lots of familiar faces in a cast that includes Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts, as well as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, and Patton Oswalt (March 22nd).

Dev Patel makes his feature directing debut with the explosive action thriller Monkey Man. The story centers on one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who makes his living being beat up in an underground fight club. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the city’s sinister elite, unleashing his vengeance on the men who took everything from him. The film is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Jordan Peele is among the film’s producers (April 5th).

When a group of friends violate the sacred rule of Tarot readings by using someone else’s deck, they unleash the evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one the friends encounter the fate of the cards as they race against the clock to escape the future foretold in their readings. Tarot is directed and written for the screen by Spenser Cohen (the writer of Moonfall $19M domestic/$67.3M global and Expend4bles $16.7M domestic/$37.9M global) and Anna Halberg (executive producer of last year’s Expend4bles).



