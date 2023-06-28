New Trailers: DUMB MONEY, DRIVE AWAY DOLLS, PRISCILLA, and More

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Described as the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, Dumb Money is based on the insane true story of the everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning video game store GameStop into a hot topic stock. Keith Gill (Paul Dano) starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it online. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and is directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella $86.1M doemstic/$233.5M global, I, Tonya $30M domestic/$53.9M global) (September 22nd).

Comedy caper Drive-Away Dolls is written and directed by Ethan Coen (Hail, Ceasar! $30.4M domestic/$63.9M global, Inside Llewyn Davis $13.2M domestic/$32.9M global) and co-written by Tricia Cooke. The film follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit going through another breakup, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan). In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way (September 22nd).

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) meets rock-and-roll superstar Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) at a party, she discovers an entirely unexpected person in private. Based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley, Priscilla tells the story through Priscilla Presley’s eyes, with director Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled $10.7M domestic/$27.8M global, The Bling Ring $5.8M domestic/$20M global) sharing the unseen side of Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage (2023 TBD).

In Force of Nature: The Dry 2, five women take part in a corporate hiking retreat and only four come out on the other side. Federal Agents Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) and Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie) head deep into the Victorian mountain range to investigate. According to Screen Australia, the first film, The Dry, ranks number 15 on the list of the top 100 Australian films of all-time by total reported gross at the Australian box office (in Australia cinemas August 24th).



