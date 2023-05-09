New Trailers: DUNE: PART TWO, OPPENHEIMER, THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH, and More

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.



The Dune saga continues as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated book series, with an expanded ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, CinemaCon Star of the Year Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune ($108.3M domestic/ $402M global) rides into theaters on November 3rd.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who received the Spirit of the Industry Award at this year’s CinemaCon, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot thriller that tells the story of a man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer. The star-studded cast also includes Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film lands in theaters July 21st, 2023. Nolan’s most recent films include 2020’s Tenet ($58.5M domestic/ $365.2M global), 2017’s Dunkirk ($189.7M domestic/ $527M global), and 2014’s Interstellar ($188M domestic/ $773.8M global). Oppenheimer blasts onto screens this summer (July 21st).

The Meg 2: The Trench promises a larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster The Meg ($145.5M domestic/ $530.5M global), taking the action to higher heights and greater depths. Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and Wu Jing as they lead an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers (August 4th).

In the first franchise entry since 2018, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously helmed Creed II ($115.7M domestic/ $214.2M global) and stars CinemaCon Rising Stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Technically a sequel to a prequel, the film takes place in the 90s after the events of the 2018 franchise spin-off film Bumblebee ($127.1M domestic/ $467.9M global). Overall, the franchise has thus far generated nearly 5 billion at the global box office (June 9th).



Dune: Part Two (November 3rd)



Oppenheimer (July 21st)



The Meg 2: The Trench (August 4th)



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9th)