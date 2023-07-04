New Trailers: DUNE: PART TWO, RETRIBUTION, DREAMIN’ WILD, and More

Dune: Part Two, Courtesy of Warner Bros

The Dune saga continues as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated book series, with an expanded ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune ($108.3M domestic/ $402M global) rides into theaters on November 3rd.

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, yet another one word action/thriller, like his recent films Blacklight ($9.5M domestic/$15.9M global), Memory ($7.3M domestic/$13.8M global), and Marlowe ($4.3M domestic/$6.2M global). This time around, it’s a ticking clock thriller in the vein of Speed and 2002’s Phonebooth ($46.5M domestic/$97.8M global) that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge. When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. The catch is, his kids are trapped in the back seat and the bomb will detonate if they get out of the car (August 25th).



Dreamin’ Wild follows the true story of singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson (Casey Affleck) and his family (a cast that includes Zooey Deschanel and Beau Bridges) when the album he and his brother recorded as teens is rediscovered after thirty years and hailed as a lost masterpiece. While the album’s rediscovery brings the hope of second chances, it also brings up long-buried emotions as Donnie and his family come to terms with the past and their new found fame. The film is directed by Bill Pohlad (Love & Mercy $12.5M domestic/$28.6M global) and arrives in theaters August 4th.



Father-daughter comedy Scrapper follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her flat in a working class suburb of London following the death of her mother. Out of nowhere, her estranged father Jason (Harris Dickinson) arrives. As they adjust to their new circumstances, Georgie and Jason find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do. Winner of a Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Scrapper tell the story of a grieving kid thrust into adulthood and a father in over his head (August 25th)

In The Lesson, Liam (Daryl McCormack) is an aspiring young writer who eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant). Liam soon realizes that Sinclair, his wife Hélène (Julie Delpy), and their son Bertie all guard a dark past, one that threatens Liam’s future as well as their own (July 7th).





