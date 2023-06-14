New Trailers: EXPEND4BLES, ELIO, PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE, and More

Expend4ables, Courtesy of Lionsgate

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

A new generation of stars is about to join The Expendables franchise for another adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. This time the team of elite mercenaries (Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone) are joined by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. As the world’s last line of defense, the team gets called into action once more and must contend with the new team members’ styles and tactics (September 22nd). To date, the franchise has made over $804M worldwide.

In Disney and Pixar’s 28th feature film Elio, an underdog with a wild imagination finds himself beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization representing galaxies far, far away. Believed to be Earth’s leader, Elio must survive a series of dangerous trials, forming new relationships with an eccentric array of alien lifeforms along the way. Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco $210.4M domestic/$814.3M global), the film features the voices of America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, and Yonas Kibreab as Elio (March 1st, 2024).

Originally intended as an episode for the Disney+ series Dug Days, the upcoming Disney/Pixar short film Carl’s Date will see a theatrical release prior to Pixar’s Elemental on June 16th. Following the events of Pixar’s Up, the short continues the adventures of Carl (voiced by the late Ed Asner) and his dog Dug.

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, it gives each of the Paw Patrol pups a special superpower, transforming them into the Mighty Pups. When arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal their superpowers, the pups must take action. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late (September 29th). 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie made $40.1M domestic and $144.3M global.

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite $34.3M domestic/$95.9M global) and producer Emma Stone bring a young woman back to life in Poor Things, the fantastical tale of Bella Baxter (Stone). Brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), Bella is eager to learn about the world. She runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure (September 8th).

In select cinemas July 6th, The New Boy is the story of a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan (Aswan Reid) who arrives at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun (Cate Blanchett).



Expend4bles (September 22nd)



Elio (March 1st, 2024)



Carl’s Date (June 16th)

The Up short film will play before Pixar’s Elemental



Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (September 29th)



Poor Things (September 8th)



The New Boy (July 6th)



