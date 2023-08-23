New Trailers: EXPEND4BLES, FREELANCE, SHE CAME TO ME, and More

The Expendables 4, courtesy of Lionsgate. Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva

A new generation of stars is about to join The Expendables franchise for another adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. This time the team of elite mercenaries (Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone) are joined by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. As the world’s last line of defense, the team gets called into action once more and must contend with the new team members’ styles and tactics (September 22nd). To date, the franchise has made over $804M worldwide.

An ex-special forces operative stuck in a desk job (John Cena) reluctantly takes on a gig to provide private security for a washed-up journalist (Alison Brie) as she interviews a ruthless dictator (Juan Pablo Raba) in Freelance. When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive. Only in theaters on October 6th, the film from director Pierre Morel (Peppermint $35.4M domestic/$53.9M global, Taken $145M domestic/$226.8M global) also co-stars Christian Slater.

A composer with an unfinished opera, a spiritually conflicted psychiatrist, and a free-spirited tugboat captain collide on an unpredictable voyage into uncharted waters in writer-director Rebecca Miller’s (Maggie’s Plan $3.3M domestic/$5.8M global, Arthur Miller: Writer) romantic comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway (September 29th).

Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney (Sing Street $3.2M domestic/$13.6M global, Begin Again $16.1M domestic/$84.1M global, Once $9.4M domestic/$20.9M global), the Apple Films release sees a limited theatrical run in select theaters on September 22nd, before landing on the streamer September 29th.



