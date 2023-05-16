New Trailers: FAST X, MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, POOR THINGS, and More

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.





The tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga launches the final chapters of the popular franchise. Recent entries include 2021’s Fast 9 ($173M domestic/$726.2M global) and the 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($173.9M domestic/$760.7M global). Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they find themselves confronted with the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Emerging from the shadows of the past, a terrifying threat is determined to shatter the family and destroy everything that Dom loves (May 19th).

The Portokalos family is coming back to theaters September 8th with a new adventure in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Nia Vardalos returns as both writer and, for the first time in the film series, as director. Join the family reunion in Greece for a trip full of love, twists and turns. The previous two films have generated a total of over $301.1M domestic and $459.3M global. Opa!

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible and fantastical tale of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Hungry for the worldliness she lacks, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation (September 8th).

Based on the incredible true story, Sound of Freedom comes exclusively to theaters from Angel Studios, which most recently brought The Chosen to the big screen for its season three finale. In Sound of Freedom, after rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent (Jim Caviezel) learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her (July 4th).



Fast X (May 19th)



My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (September 8th)



Poor Things (September 8th)



Sound of Freedom (July 4th)