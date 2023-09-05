New Trailers: FERRARI, ORIGIN, WHAT HAPPENS LATER, and More

Adam Driver in Ferrari. Courtesy of Neon Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Neon is gearing up for the awards season with the release of trailers for Michael Mann’s Ferrari and Ava DuVernay’s Origin, which was acquired in advance of the world premiere at this week’s Venice Film Festival. Ferrari takes place in the summer of 1957 and follows ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) as bankruptcy threatens what he and wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) have built. As they struggle in their marriage, they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy–the Mille Miglia (December 25th). Mann’s rich filmography includes The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, Ali, and Collateral, as well as the more recent efforts Public Enemies ($97,1M domestic/$214.1M global) and Blackhat ($8M domestic/$19.6M global).

Inspired by the life and work of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, Origin follows the author as she pens her New York Times Best Seller Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents. The film by Ava DuVernay traces Isabel’s (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) story as she grapples with personal tragedy and sets herself on the path of global investigation and discovery. She finds beauty and bravery while tackling a project with a colossal scope. The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, and Blair Underwood. Director Ava DuVernay’s body of work includes 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time ($100.4M domestic/ $132.6M global) and the 2014 drama Selma ($52M domestic/$67.7M global).

Rom-com darling Meg Ryan is returning to her roots in the genre with her sophomore directorial feature What Happens Later. Exclusively in theaters November 3rd from Bleecker Street, the film centers on two ex-lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan), who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport. Attracted to and annoyed by one another, they unpack the past and wonder if their reunion is coincidence or something more.

Filmmaker Emerald Fennell (2020’s Promising Young Woman $6.4M domestic/$18.8M global) dives into privilege and desire in her sophomore feature Saltburn. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the aristocratic world of Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, Saltburn, for an unforgettable summer (in select theaters November 24th).





Ferrari (December 25th)



Origin (Coming soon to theaters)



What Happens Later (November 3rd)



Saltburn (In select theaters November 24th)