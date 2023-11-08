New Trailers: GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE, MEAN GIRLS, and More

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Courtesy of Sony

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to the New York City firehouse where it all started to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters old and new join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. The sequel is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($129.3M domestic/$204.3M global) with Jason Reitman, who returns as co-writer and producer. Expect lots of familiar faces in a cast that includes Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts, as well as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, and Patton Oswalt (Release date TBD).

Nearly 20 years ago, Tina Fey’s Mean Girls ($86M domestic/$130.1M global) launched a conversation on bullying in a comedy that went on to instant cult status, introducing a slew of quotes into pop culture–even ‘fetch’ became a thing. In 2018, Fey and Jeff Richmond brought the film to the Broadway stage and now the musical is returning to the screen. In one of the year’s best marketing moves, a teaser for the film played exclusively before Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Walmart even recently joined the bandwagon, bringing much of the original film’s cast back together for a Black Friday ad. Tina Fey’s new twist on her modern classic sees the return of The Plastics, queen bee Regina George, and Cady’s quest to stay true to herself while navigating the perils of high school (January 12th, 2024).

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel ($426.8M domestic/$1.1 billion global), The Marvels, sees Carol Danvers return as Captain Marvel. Having reclaimed her identity from the Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, Carol shoulders the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to a wormhole, her powers become entangled with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe (November 10th).



