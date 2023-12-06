New Trailers: GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE, FURIOSA, and More

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong ($100.9M domestic/$470.1M global) with a new adventure that pits Kong and Godzilla against an undiscovered threat hidden within our world. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the origin story, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond. Once again helmed by director Adam Wingard, the film brings back stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, while adding Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. The screenplay is by Godzilla vs. Kong alum Terry Rossio, along with Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio, Wingard, and Barrett. The character Godzilla was created by (and is still owned by) TOHO Studios, who recently hit theaters with Godzilla Minus One, which has grossed over $14M domestic as of December 5th. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on April 12th, 2024.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, an anticipated return to the dystopian world Miller created more than 30 years ago in the original Mad Max films. This original standalone prequel explores the origins of the powerhouse character Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road ($154.2M domestic/$380.4M global). Young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. The team also includes longtime collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, who each won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road (May 24, 2024).

As a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth below, tensions flare aboard the International Space Station. When the astronauts receive orders from the ground to take control of the station by any means necessary, a high-stakes thriller ensues. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Our Friend $663K domestic/$795K global) brings together an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose for Bleecker Street’s I.S.S. (January 19th, 2024).

Based on the play of the same name by Mark St. Germain, Sony Pictures Classics’ Freud’s Last Session takes place in London on September 3rd, 1939. Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins), a recent escapee from the growing Nazi regime, receives a visit from the formidable Oxford Don C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode). Two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century intimately engage in a monumental session over the belief in the future of mankind and the existence of God. Matt Brown directs (The Man Who Knew Infinity $3.8M domestic/$12.2M global). The film is set to open in NY/LA on December 22nd.



Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (April 12th, 2024)



Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24th, 2024)



I.S.S. (January 19th, 2024)



Freud’s Last Session (In select theaters December 22nd)