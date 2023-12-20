New Trailers: IF, ORIGIN, LOVE LIES BLEEDING, and More

IF, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

From the imagination of writer/director John Krasinski, Paramount Pictures’ IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. She soon embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell (May 17th, 2024). Krasinski’s previous directing work includes the A Quiet Place franchise (A Quiet Place $188M domestic/$340.9M global, A Quiet Place Part II $160M domestic/ $297.3M global).

Origin is written and directed by Ava DuVernay and chronicles Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson as she investigates a global phenomenon. Portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Isabel experiences unfathomable personal loss and love as she crosses continents and cultures to craft her New York Times bestselling book. The film is inspired by Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents and the journey she took in writing the book. In addition to Ellis-Taylor, the NEON film stars Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, Vera Farmiga, Connie Nielsen, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Myles Frost, Victoria Pedretti, Leonardo Nam, Audra McDonald, Donna Mills, Blair Underwood, and Finn Wittrock (January 19th, 2024). DuVernay’s last theatrical release was 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time ($100.4M domestic/ $132.6M global).

Director Rose Glass (Saint Maud $1.3M international) brings a new love story to the screen which sees reclusive gym manager Lou fall hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas. When their love ignites violence, they are pulled deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. The A24 film stars Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O’Brian, and Ed Harris (March 8th, 2024).

Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Russell Crowe) uses everything he’s got to save a Special Forces team in the South Philippines in Land of Bad. Top-level extractors Cpt. Sugar (Milo Ventimiglia) and Sgt. Abel (Luke Hemsworth) are joined by a green Air Force officer, Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), before they deploy to rescue their captured man and a mysterious CIA asset, which are now both hostages. Written and directed by William Eubank (Underwater $17.2M domestic/$40.8M global, The Signal $600K domestic/$2.5M global), Land of Bad hits theaters February 16th, 2024.



