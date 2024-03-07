New Trailers: INSIDE OUT 2, THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1, SING SING, and More

Inside Out 2, Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new emotions into teenager Riley’s world, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when new emotions suddenly show up. The returning voice cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira replaces Mindy Kaling as Disgust (June 14th).

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first installment of a planned trilogy of standalone films based on the 2008 psychological horror film The Strangers. Based on a story by creator Bryan Bertino, Chapter 1 is expected to take place in the same continuity as the first two installments in the franchise, acting as a prequel to the original film. After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive (May 17th). This marks a return to the horror franchise, which began in 2008 with The Strangers ($52.5M domestic/$82.4M global), and was followed a decade later in 2018 with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night ($24.5M domestic/$31M global)

Sing Sing follows Divine G (Colman Domingo), a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. During his incarceration, he finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men. When an outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy. The troupe finds escape from the realities of incarceration through the creativity of putting on a play in this A24 film based on a real-life rehabilitation program and featuring a cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors (TBD 2024).

Based on the characters created by Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie is bringing the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat back to the big screen. Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is about to have a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). The animated Sony title is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove $89.6M domestic/$169.6M global) and arrives May 24th. Two decades ago, Garfield: The Movie generated $75.3M domestic and $203.1M at the global box office.

A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong in Late Night With the Devil, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. The horror title from IFC Films is helmed by brother directing duo Colin and Cameron Cairns and stars David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, and Fayssal Bazzi (March 22nd).



