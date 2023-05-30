New Trailers: KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, THE COLOR PURPLE, THE CREATOR, and More

Killers of the Flower Moon, Courtesy of Apple

Based on David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows a string of brutal crimes known as the ‘Reign of Terror’. Directed by Martin Scorsese, with a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons (October 6th). Scorsese made headlines this week with the announcement of an upcoming feature film about Jesus. The acclaimed director’s most recent films include The Irishman, Silence ($7.1M domestic/$23.8M global), and The Wolf of Wall Street ($116.9M domestic/$406.8M global).

Warner Bros. Pictures is inviting audiences to experience the unbreakable bond of sisterhood in The Color Purple, the film adaptation of the stage musical. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, the film stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino (December 25th). Spielberg’s 1985 film adaptation of the Alice Walker novel grossed $98.4M domestically.

Director Gareth Edwards returns to sci-fi with 20th Century Studios The Creator. Amidst a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself (September 29th). Edwards previously helmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($533.5M domestic/$1.05 billion global) and the 2014 reboot of Godzilla ($200.6M domestic/$524.9M global).

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy Theater Camp as lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown theater camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property, Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon) and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to keep their beloved summer camp afloat (July 14th).

The picturesque French town Lourdes is a tourist magnet, drawing some 6 million visitors each year from across the globe. In The Miracle Club, it’s 1968 and three friends who have never left Ireland, take the journey of a lifetime to the sacred French town. When they are joined on their trip by an unexpected companion, deep wounds from the past are re-opened (July 14th).



