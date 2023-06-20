New Trailers: KRAVEN THE HUNTER, CHALLENGERS, COBWEB, and More

Exhibition News • Chad Kennerk • June 20 2023
Kraven the Hunter, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

“Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off.” Kraven the Hunter marks the next installment in Sony’s growing Spider-Man universe. Sony’s previous villain and anti-hero focused films include 2018’s Venom ($213.5M domestic/$856M global) and the 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($213.5M domestic/$506.8M global), as well as last year’s Morbius ($73.8M domestic/$167.4M global). Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) didn’t start out as a villain, but his visceral backstory aims to show how Kraven the Hunter became one of Marvel’s most iconic villains. The R-rated film hits theaters October 6th and is directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year $5.7M domestic/$12M global, All is Lost $6.2M domestic/$13.6M global).

Visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s previous films include I Am Love ($5M domestic/$11.8M global), Call Me By Your Name ($18M domestic/$43.1M global), and last year’s Bones and All ($7.8M domestic/$15.1M global). His next film, Challengers, stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend—and Tashi’s former boyfriend—Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Challengers swings into theaters September 15th.

In Cobweb, eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious tapping from inside his bedroom wall. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he starts to believe that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible secret. Cobweb descends into theaters July 21st.

From the producers of Neighbors ($150.1M domestic/$270.6M global) and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians ($174.8M domestic/$238.8M global), Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. Audrey (Park) enlists the aid of childhood best friend Lolo (Cola), college friend turned Chinese soap star Kat (Hsu), and eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu) on a trip to Asia in search of her birth mother (July 7th).


Kraven the Hunter (October 6th)


Challengers (September 15th)


Cobweb (July 21st)


Joy Ride (July 7th)

Kraven the Hunter, Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Share this post

News Stories