New Trailers: KRAVEN THE HUNTER, CHALLENGERS, COBWEB, and More

“Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off.” Kraven the Hunter marks the next installment in Sony’s growing Spider-Man universe. Sony’s previous villain and anti-hero focused films include 2018’s Venom ($213.5M domestic/$856M global) and the 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($213.5M domestic/$506.8M global), as well as last year’s Morbius ($73.8M domestic/$167.4M global). Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) didn’t start out as a villain, but his visceral backstory aims to show how Kraven the Hunter became one of Marvel’s most iconic villains. The R-rated film hits theaters October 6th and is directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year $5.7M domestic/$12M global, All is Lost $6.2M domestic/$13.6M global).

Visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s previous films include I Am Love ($5M domestic/$11.8M global), Call Me By Your Name ($18M domestic/$43.1M global), and last year’s Bones and All ($7.8M domestic/$15.1M global). His next film, Challengers, stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend—and Tashi’s former boyfriend—Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Challengers swings into theaters September 15th.

In Cobweb, eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious tapping from inside his bedroom wall. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he starts to believe that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible secret. Cobweb descends into theaters July 21st.

From the producers of Neighbors ($150.1M domestic/$270.6M global) and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians ($174.8M domestic/$238.8M global), Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. Audrey (Park) enlists the aid of childhood best friend Lolo (Cola), college friend turned Chinese soap star Kat (Hsu), and eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu) on a trip to Asia in search of her birth mother (July 7th).





