New Trailers: KUNG FU PANDA 4, CIVIL WAR, DUNE PART TWO, and More

Comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master. The butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s action-comedy franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4, sees Dragon Warrior Po (Black) tapped to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Before he can assume his new position, he must train a new Dragon Warrior and face off against the wicked sorceress Chameleon (Viola Davis). Po is accompanied on his adventure by a quick-witted fox named Zhen (Awkwafina). The film also features the voice talent of returning stars Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master Shifu, James Hong as Po’s adoptive father Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father Li, and Ian McShane as Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis Tai Lung. Ke Huy Quan also joins the ensemble as Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves. Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After $238.7M domestic/$752.6M global, Trolls $154M domestic/$347.1M global, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part $105.9M domestic/$199.6M global) and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine (March 8th, 2024).

From writer/director Alex Garland (Men $7.5M domestic/ $11.1M global, Annihilation $32.7M domestic/$43M global, Ex Machina $25.4M domestic/ $37.3M global) Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny in a frightening future where the United States is once again at war with itself. The film from A24 arrived in theaters on April 26th, 2024.

The Dune saga continues as filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated book series, with an expanded ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune ($108.3M domestic/ $402M global) rides into theaters on March 1st, 2024.

Only in theaters on February 9th, Out of Darkness is a survival horror film set 45,000 years ago. When a small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape, a group of six must find shelter to survive. When night falls, anticipation for a newfound home turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous is at large. As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive. The film marks the feature debut for director Andrew Cumming.



