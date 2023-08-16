New Trailers: MAESTRO, THE HILL, LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND, and More

Maestro, courtesy of Netflix

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Maestro chronicles the lifelong relationship between cultural icon and composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). A passion project for Bradley Cooper, the film is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg, from a script by Cooper (A Star is Born $215.3M domestic/$436.2M gloabl) and Josh Singer (First Man $44.9M domestic/$105.7M global, The Post $81.9M domestic/$193.7M global). Maestro is set to release in select theaters on November 22nd, nearly a month prior to the Netflix release on December 20th. The limited theatrical release looks like it will follow in the footsteps of other limited releases from the streamer such as Mank and last year’s Glass Onion. The Knives Out sequel garnered $13.2M from 638 locations during a limited one-week theatrical release.

Based on a true story, Briarcliff Entertainment’s The Hill is directed by Jeff Celentano and stars Dennis Quaid as Pastor James Hill, the father of baseball prodigy Rickey Hill. Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His desire to pursue baseball and eventually try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens to end Rickey’s dreams. The inspirational true story hits theaters on August 25th.

Landscape With Invisible Hand, based on the M. T. Anderson novel of the same name, imagines a future in which humans are the entertainment. Years into a benevolent alien occupation, mankind is still adjusting to the new leaders. When two teenagers discover the aliens are fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their romance to make extra cash for their families (August 18th).

Featuring an exclusive intro from director and horror master John Carpenter, Fathom Events brings They Live back to theaters for the film’s 35th anniversary. The thriller tells the story of aliens who are gaining control of the earth by masquerading as humans and the one man determined to stop them. They Live returns to theaters September 3rd and 6th.

Maestro (November 22nd)



The Hill (August 25th)



Landscape with Invisible Hand (August 18th)



They Live (September 3rd & 6th)