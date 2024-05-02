New Trailers: MUFASA: THE LION KING, SUMMER CAMP, LEE, and More

Mufasa: The Lion King, courtesy of Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King (December 20th) │ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Coming to theaters December 20th, Mufasa: The Lion King explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey. Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the film’s songs, with additional music and performances by Lebo M. New and returning cast members include: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother Afia, Keith David as Mufasa’s father Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. 2019’s ‘live action’ adaptation of The Lion King holds the record for the third highest-grossing PG film of all time with $543.6M domestic and $1.6 billion at the global box office.



Summer Camp (May 31st) │ Roadside Attractions

Nora (Diane Keaton), Ginny (Kathy Bates), and Mary (Alfre Woodard) have been best friends since being inseparable at summer camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why. Summer Camp follows a recent tradition of summer Keaton vehicles like 2022’s Mack & Rita ($2.5M domestic/$2.7M) and last year’s May release The Book Club: The Next Chapter ($17.5M domestic/$29M global).



Lee (September 27th) │ Roadside Attractions

Lee follows a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller’s talent and tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century’s most iconic images of war, including one of Miller herself posing defiantly in Hitler’s bathtub. Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. The film shows how Miller lived her life at full-throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a deeply buried secret from her childhood. The film marks the directorial debut feature of Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ellen Kuras (Blow, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Away We Go, Jane)



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 10th) │ 20th Century Studios

Set several generations after the reign of ape leader Caesar (last seen in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes $146.8M domestic/$490.7M), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sees apes as the planet’s dominant species, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he knows about the past. Directed by Wes Ball of the Maze Runner trilogy (a combined $242.1M domestic/$948.7M), the film arrives Memorial Day weekend 2024. The reboot series that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes has thus far generated $532.1M domestic/$1.6 billion global.