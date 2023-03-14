New Trailers: No Hard Feelings, The Little Mermaid, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and More

No Hard Feelings, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, an edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys $83.1M domestic/ $111.1M global). On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing. Concerned parents Laird and Allison (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) are looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he leaves for college (June 23rd).

The first full trailer for Disney’s live action adaptation of the animated classic The Little Mermaid made its debut this weekend during the 95th Oscars, giving fans a long-awaited look at Melissa McCarthy’s take on the villainous Ursula. Director Rob Marshall’s reimagining is expected to closely follow the animated tale, with Ariel longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea and falling for the dashing Prince Eric. She makes a deal with an evil sea witch, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel (May 26th).

Nintendo and Illumination dropped a third trailer for the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $29.7M domestic/$52M global) and from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $105.9M domestic/$192.4M global and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.5M domestic/$939.2M global), The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong (April 5th).

Director Catherine Hardwicke (Miss Bala $15M domestic/$15.3M global, Miss You Already $1.1M domestic/$7.5M global) helms the action-comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette as a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Italian Mafia empire. Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she defies everyone’s expectations to become the new head of the family business (April 14th).



