New Trailers: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, PRISCILLA, SILENT NIGHT, and More

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment have announced that Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will be released globally on the big screen by AMC Theatres Distribution as Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The film accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri–following Beyoncé’s involvement in every aspect of the production. Beginning December 1st, the concert experience will have screenings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks at numerous chains around the country. Many theaters will also feature pre-show screenings beginning Thursday, November 30th.

Director John Woo, along with two of the producers (Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk) behind the John Wick franchise ($493.2M domestic/$1 billion global) are bringing gritty revenge tale Silent Night to theaters this December. When a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) witnesses his young son’s death in gang crossfire on Christmas Eve, he vows revenge. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he embarks on training regimen to help him avenge his son’s death (December 1st).

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) meets rock-and-roll superstar Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) at a party, she discovers an entirely unexpected person in private. Based on the book Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, Priscilla tells the story through Priscilla Presley’s eyes, with director Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled $10.7M domestic/$27.8M global, The Bling Ring $5.8M domestic/$20M global) sharing the unseen side of Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage (November 3rd).

A family’s (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke) vacation is upended when two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. From Sam Esmail, the director behind TV’s “Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming”, Leave the World Behind is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam (In select theaters this November). The film joins a string of titles from Netflix set for limited theatrical runs this fall, before landing on the streamer. Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, David Fincher’s The Killer, the Diana Nyad biopic Nyad, and Todd Haynes’ May December will all see limited theatrical (and award qualifying) runs.



Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (December 1st)



Silent Night (December 1st)



Priscilla (November 3rd)



Leave the World Behind (In select theaters this November)