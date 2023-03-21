New Trailers: Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Joy Ride, Carmen, and More

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Courtesy of Universal Pictures/ DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish $182.6M domestic/$470.6M global, The Bad Guys $97.2M domestic/$250.1M global) is diving into high school’s turbulent waters with an animated action-comedy about awkward teenager Ruby Gillman. Ruby discovers that she’s a direct descendant of warrior Kraken queens and is sworn to protect the oceans of the world from vain, power-hungry mermaids. And as it turns out, the popular new girl at school just happens to be one (June 30th).

From the producers of Neighbors ($150.1M domestic/$270.6M global) and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians ($174.8M domestic/$238.8M global), Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. Audrey (Park) enlists the aid of childhood best friend Lolo (Cola), college friend turned Chinese soap star Kat (Hsu), and eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu) on a trip to Asia in search of her birth mother (July 7th).

In this gritty, modern-day retelling of the French tale Carmen, fiercely independent Carmen (Melissa Barrera) is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. When border guard Aiden (Paul Mescal) and his patrol partner become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north toward Los Angeles and find safety at La Sombra nightclub, a sanctuary of music and dance. But time is running out and the police are closing in. Directed by choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied (Black Swan $106.9M domestic/$329.3M global, Vox Lux $727K domestic/$1.4M global), the film hits theaters April 21st.

Writer and filmmaker Nicole Holofcener (The Last Duel $10.8M domestic/$30.5M global, Enough Said $17.5M domestic/$25.2M global) re-teams with actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You Hurt My Feelings. The comedy from A24 centers on a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus) whose marriage is upended when she overhears her husband’s honest reaction to her latest book (May 26th).



