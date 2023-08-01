New Trailers: SAW X, STRAYS, CAMP HIDEOUT, and More

Saw X, Courtesy of Lionsgate

The tenth film in the Saw franchise has been officially titled Saw X and has moved up a month, now opening on September 29th, 2023 from the previously scheduled date of October 27th, 2023. John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back for the most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise. Exploring the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game, the film takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps (September 29th). So far the body horror franchise has raised $477.9M at the domestic box office and over $1 billion globally.

An R-rated adult spin on the talking animal movie, Strays follows pup Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve terrier abandoned on the mean streets by his lowlife owner. When Reggie falls in with a foul-mouthed Boston terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), Reggie becomes determined to seek revenge. With the help of Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—they embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home and make Doug pay (August 18th).

Choosing summer camp over juvenile hall, Noah (Ethan Drew) quickly realizes the camp’s notorious owner Falco (Christopher Lloyd) loathes children. Jake (Corbin Bleu), an optimistic camp leader, lifts Noah’s pessimistic attitude, until someone shows up at camp in search of Noah and what he stole. Together, Noah and his fellow campers band together to construct a hideout packed with booby traps, zip lines, and bees (September 15th).

In the summer of 2014, Bernard Jordan made global headlines. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary. It was a story that captured the imagination of the world, but of course, it wasn’t the whole story. The Great Escaper celebrates the enduring love between Bernie (Michael Caine) and Rene (Glenda Jackson), with an eye toward the lessons to learn from the ‘Greatest Generation’ (UK release October 6th, US release TBD). This marks the final film and a swan song for Glenda Jackson, who passed away in June. She achieved the American Triple Crown of Acting with two Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony.



