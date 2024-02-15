New Trailers – Super Bowl Edition: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, WICKED, TWISTERS, and More

Marvel Studios' Deadpool &Wolverine. Photo by Jay Maidment, Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. The Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine broke global records following its release on Sunday, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most viewed movie trailer of all time. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine and the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. 2016’s Deadpool was a big February hit and went on to make $363M domestic and $782.8M global. The first film in the franchise still holds its second place ranking on the list of all-time domestic box office for an R-rated movie, behind 2004’s The Passion of the Christ ($370.7M). Deadpool 2 nearly equaled the domestic take of the first film, with $324.5M and surpassed the global take with $785.8M. The franchise total sits at over $1.5 billion globally. Following Disney’s purchase of Twentieth Century Fox in 2019, this marks the first Deadpool film tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (July 26th).

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen this holiday season. Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately lead them to become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as headmistress Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz (November 27th). Directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians $174.8M domestic/$239.3M global, In the Heights $29.9M domestic/$45.1M global), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part film series. Wicked: Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters one year later on November 26th, 2025.

Twisters is a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister ($241.7M domestic/$494.5M global). Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari $3.1M domestic/$15.2M global), Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as opposing forces who come together to try to predict the immense power of tornadoes. Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) is a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who suddenly finds herself back on the open plains to test a groundbreaking new tracking system–thanks to her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos). Tyler Owens (Powell) is a charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his dangerous storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never before seen are unleashed as Kate and Tyler’s competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma. The cast includes Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Maura Tierney. The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, the writer of Best Picture nominee The Revenant (July 19th).



Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26th)



Wicked (November 27th)



Twisters (July 19th)

Super Bowl TV Spot round-up:

A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28th)

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One invites audiences to experience the day the world went quiet. Director Michael Sarnoski (Pig $3.1M domestic/$3.8M global) wrote the screenplay from his story with John Krasinski. Based on the characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, the prequel film marks the first entry in the horror/sci-fi franchise without Krasinski in the director’s chair, though he returns as a producer. The films stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.



Despicable Me 4 (July 3rd)

A bold new era of Minions mayhem is about to begin in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, the first direct sequel in seven years. Following 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($370.2M domestic/$942.6M global), the franchise returns with Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) welcoming a new member to the Gru family. They soon find themselves forced to go on the run thanks to a new nemesis: Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Despicable Me 4 is directed by Minions co-creator Chris Renaud (Despicable Me 2 $368M domestic/$970.7M global, The Secret Life of Pets $368.6M domestic/$894.5M global), and the film is co-directed by Patrick Delage, who previously served as the animation director of Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2, as well as the lead animator of the original Despicable Me. The screenplay is written by Mike White and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio. The biggest global animated franchise in history, the Despicable Me and Minions films have earned a total 1.5 billion domestic and 4.6 billion worldwide.



The Fall Guy (May 3rd)

He gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights–all for our entertainment. Fresh off an almost career-ending accident, Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) has to track down a missing movie star and solve a conspiracy, all while continuing to do his day job as the lead stuntman on a film being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). It’s director and real life stunt man David Leitch’s (Bullet Train $103.3M domestic/$239.2M global, Deadpool 2 $324.5M domestic/$785.8M global) most personal film yet. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV show, The Fall Guy is executive produced by Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original series.



IF (May 17th)

From the imagination of writer/director John Krasinski, Paramount Pictures’ IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. She soon embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell. Krasinski’s previous directing work includes the A Quiet Place franchise (A Quiet Place $188M domestic/$340.9M global, A Quiet Place Part II $160M domestic/ $297.3M global).



Inside Out 2 (June 14th)

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new emotions into teenager Riley’s world, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke). Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not the only new emotion moving in. The returning voice cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira replaces Mindy Kaling as Disgust.



Kung Fu Panda 4 (March 8th)

Comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master. The butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s action-comedy franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4, sees Dragon Warrior Po (Black) tapped to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Before he can assume his new position, he must train a new Dragon Warrior and face off against the wicked sorceress Chameleon (Viola Davis). Po is accompanied on his adventure by a quick-witted fox named Zhen (Awkwafina). The film also features the voice talent of returning stars Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master Shifu, James Hong as Po’s adoptive father Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father Li, and Ian McShane as Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis Tai Lung. Ke Huy Quan also joins the ensemble as Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves. Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After $238.7M domestic/$752.6M global, Trolls $154M domestic/$347.1M global, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part $105.9M domestic/$199.6M global) and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine.



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 10th)

Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign (last seen in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes $146.8M domestic/$490.7M), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sees apes as the dominant species living harmoniously, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past. Directed by Wes Ball of the Maze Runner trilogy ($242.1M domestic/$948.7M), the film arrives Memorial Day weekend 2024. The reboot series that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes has thus far generated $532.1M domestic/$1.6 billion global.



Monkey Man (April 5th)

Dev Patel makes his feature directing debut with the explosive action thriller Monkey Man. The story centers on one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who makes his living being beat up in an underground fight club. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the city’s sinister elite, unleashing his vengeance on the men who took everything from him. The film is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Jordan Peele is among the film’s producers.