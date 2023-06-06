New Trailers: TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM, TALK TO ME, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE, and More

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The most recent entries in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise include 2007’s animated TMNT ($54.1M domestic/$95.8M global), 2014’s live-action reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ($191.2M domestic/$485M global) and the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($82M domestic/$245.6M global). After a seven-year hiatus, the turtle brothers are back on the big screen, returning in animated form. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the brothers set out to find acceptance as normal teenagers. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants are unleashed upon them (August 2nd).

Talk to Me, A24’s first horror release since last year’s Pearl ($9.42M domestic/$9.74M global), tells the tale of a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. As they become hooked on the new thrill, one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces (July 28th).

The previous six entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise have generated a total of over $1.1 billion domestic and $3.5 billion globally, with the most recent entry, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, achieving a franchise high mark at $791.6M worldwide. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins (July 12th).

Insidious: The Red Door reunites the original cast from the blockbuster franchise, with Patrick Wilson (in his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor reprising their roles. Billed as the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and the now college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into ‘The Further’ than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new terrors that lurk behind the red door (July 7th). In total, the Insidious franchise has generated $257.55M at the domestic box office and $542.89M globally.

From the producers of Pitch Perfect ($65.2M domestic/$115.6M global) and Cocaine Bear ($64.3M domestic/$87.6M global), Bottoms is an R rated comedy about best friends P.J. and Josie, who have one goal for their senior year: to hook up with the most popular girls in school. They devise a plan to form an underground fight club to teach girls how to fight back against abusive footballers in order to get closer to their crushes (August 25th)



