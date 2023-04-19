New Trailers: THE BOOGEYMAN, INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR, TALK TO ME, and More

The Boogeyman, Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Based on a short story by Stephen King, The Boogeyman follows 16-year old Sadie and her younger sister Sawyer, who are reeling from the death of their mother. A supernatural boogeyman targets the family after their father, who is a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house. Adaptations of King’s work have varied widely at the box office, with Firestarter ($9.73M domestic/$15M global), Doctor Sleep ($31.58M domestic/$72.38M global), It Chapter Two ($211.62M domestic/$473.12M global) among the most recent examples. Originally slated for 2022, the remake of Salem’s Lot–another King adaptation–is also expected this year. The Boogeyman creeps into theaters June 2nd.

Insidious: The Red Door reunites the original cast from the blockbuster franchise, with Patrick Wilson (in his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor reprising their roles. Billed as the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and the now college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into ‘The Further’ than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new terrors that lurk behind the red door (July 7th). In total, the Insidious franchise has generated $257.55M at the domestic box office and $542.89M globally.

A24’s first horror release since last year’s Pearl ($9.42M domestic/$9.74M global), Talk to Me tells the tale of a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. As they become hooked on the new thrill, one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces (July 28).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter follows a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the doomed crew of the Demeter, a ship haunted each night by a merciless presence onboard. The film is directed by Norwegian horror master André Øvredal, who’s previous films include Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ($68.9M domestic/$104.5M global), Trollhunter ($253K domestic/$5.3M global). The film sails into cinemas August 11th.

The picturesque French town Lourdes is a tourist magnet, drawing some 6 million visitors each year from across the globe. In The Miracle Club, it’s 1968 and three friends who have never left Ireland, take the journey of a lifetime to the sacred French town. When they are joined on their trip by an unexpected companion, deep wounds from the past are re-opened (Summer 2023).



