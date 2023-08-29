New Trailers: THE BOOK OF CLARENCE, THE MARSH KING’S DAUGHTER, FOE, and More

Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) in The Book of Clarence, courtesy of Sony TriStar

The Book of Clarence is described as a bold take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. Streetwise and down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) struggles to find a better life for his family. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, discovering that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. The film co-stars David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch (2024).

Announced as the first motion picture to be distributed under the Lionsgate and STX Entertainment agreement, the studios were joined by Roadside Attractions to announce that Neil Burger’s anticipated thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, will be distributed exclusively in theaters. Based on Karen Dionne’s New York Times bestseller, The Marsh King’s Daughter is a tense thriller that tells the story of a woman with a secret past who ventures into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. The film also stars Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, and Gil Birmingham. The release is directed by Neil Burger (Limitless $79.2M domestic/$161.8M global, The Illusionist $39.8M domestic/$87.8M global) from a screenplay by Elle Smith & Mark L. Smith (The Revenant $183.6M domestic/$532.9M global) (October 6th).

Exclusively in theaters from Amazon Studios, Junior (Paul Mescal) and Hen (Saoirse Ronan) live a quiet life in 2065 farming on a secluded piece of land has been in Junior’s family for generations. Their life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Persistent questions about the nature of artificial humanity arise in Garth Davis’ Foe (October 6th). Davis previously directed Lion $51.7M domestic/$140.8M global and Mary Magdalene $124K domestic/$11.7M global.

Netflix is set to repeat its limited theatrical run strategy (as seen previously with David Fincher’s Mank, and later this fall with Bradley Cooper’s Maestro), releasing The Killer, directed by Fincher (The Social Network $96.9M domestic/$224.9M global, Gone Girl $167.7M domestic/$369.3M global ), in select theaters this October before it lands on the streaming platform November 10th. Adapted from Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.



