New Trailers: THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, NAPOLEON, AMERICAN FICTION, and More

The Boys in the Boat, Image: Laurie Sparham, Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Director George Clooney returns to theaters this Christmas with his first only-in-theaters release since 2017’s Suburbicon ($5.7M domestic/$12.7M global), and prior to that, 2014’s The Monuments Men ($78M domestic/$156.7M global). Clooney brings Daniel James Brown’s best-selling book to the screen, which tells the inspirational true story of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. It was to be the last summer games before the outbreak of WWII prompted a twelve-year hiatus. The film stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner (December 25th).

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic from director Ridley Scott (House of Gucci $53.8M domestic/$153.2M global, The Last Duel $10.8M domestic/$30.5M global) that details the rise and fall of infamous French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix). The historical epic follows Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics, while also detailing his relationship with wife Josephine (Vanessa Kirby). Napoleon will be released exclusively in cinemas on November 22nd through Sony Pictures, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at a later date. The project was originally announced as a streaming-only release, but Apple Studios pivoted to a theatrical model (November 22nd).

Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut American Fiction confronts culture’s tendency to reduce people to stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish “Black” story. What was intended as a joke, propels him to the heart of the madness he claims to disdain (December 15th).

Ferrari takes place in the summer of 1957 and follows ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) as bankruptcy threatens what he and wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) have built. As they struggle in their marriage, they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy–the Mille Miglia (December 25th). Mann’s filmography includes The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, Ali, and Collateral, as well as the more recent efforts Public Enemies ($97.1M domestic/$214.1M global) and Blackhat ($8M domestic/$19.6M global).

Based on the enigmatic figure at the center of Roald Dahl’s best-selling children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the chocolate maker became the beloved Willy Wonka. Writer/director Paul King (Paddington $76.2M domestic/$282.4M global, Paddington 2 $40.9M domestic/$227.9M global) brings the spectacle to the screen with Timothée Chalamet in the title role. Wonka’s last big screen appearance was in Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($206.4M domestic/$474.9M global). Wonka also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman (December 15th).



