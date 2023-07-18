New Trailers: THE CREATOR, BLUE BEETLE, THE HOLDOVERS, and More

The Creator, Courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Director Gareth Edwards (2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $533.5M domestic/$1 billion global, 2014’s Godzilla $200.6M domestic/$524.9M global) brings a new science-fiction epic to the screen with The Creator. His first feature since Rogue One, The Creator is set amidst a future war between the human race and a topic that’s currently making headlines–artificial intelligence. Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the ‘Creator’, the architect behind the advanced AI, who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and life itself (September 29th).

Blue Beetle launches a new DC superhero, the first DCU character in the new universe, according to DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future. As he searches to find his purpose in life, fate intervenes when an ancient scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with an incredible suit of armor and forever changing his destiny (August 18th). The DC Universe’s most recent entry, The Flash, currently stands at $106.9M as of Monday.

Director Alexander Payne (Downsizing $24.4M domestic/$55M global, Nebraska $17.6M domestic/$27.6M global), returns to cinemas with his first film since 2017. The Holdovers follows a curmudgeon (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to watch troublemaker (Dominic Sessa), who has nowhere to go for the holidays. Da’Vine Joy Randolph co-stars as the school’s head cook, who has just lost her son in Vietnam. The film arrives in select theaters on October 27th, before opening wide on November 10th.

Sophie Barthes (2014’s Madame Bovary $44K domestic/$658K gobal) helms The Pod Generation, in which a New York couple (Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor) in the not-so-distant future suddenly enter parenthood after landing a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers detachable, artificial wombs called ‘pods’ (August 11th).



