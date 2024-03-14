New Trailers: THE CROW, POOLMAN, and More

The Crow, Photo Credit: Larry Horricks, Courtesy of Lionsgate

Bill Skarsgård is taking on an iconic role in the modern reimagining of The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. The story follows soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) who are brutally murdered when her dark past catches up with them. Given the chance to save his true love, Eric sets out to seek revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to settle the score. The remake is helmed by Rupert Sanders (Ghost in the Shell $405M domestic/$169.8M global, Snow White and the Huntsman $155.3M domestic/$396.5M global) and hits theaters on June 7th.

Native Los Angeleno Darren Barrenman (Chris Pine) spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live. When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. Poolman marks Chris Pine’s debut as a writer/director and is co-written by Ian Gotler. The film stars Pine, Annette Bening, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, and Danny DeVito (May 10th).

In Wildcat, Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connory (Maya Hawke) visits her mother Regina (Laura Linney) in Georgia when she is diagnosed with lupus at twenty-four years old. Struggling with the same disease that took her father’s life and desperate to make her mark as a great writer, she dives deeper into her craft, blurring the lines between reality, imagination, and faith. The film is directed by Ethan Hawke, who most recently directed the 6-part documentary series The Last Movie Stars and 2018’s Blaze ($704k domestic) and co-written by Ehtan Hawke and Shelby Gaines. Wildcat releases in select theaters this May from Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Hard Miles tells the uplifting true story of a bicycling team at a medium-security correctional school in Colorado. Coach Greg Townsend (Matthew Modine) embarks on a seemingly impossible bike ride from Denver to the Grand Canyon with a crew of incarcerated students for a transformative 1,000-mile journey. From Pensé Productions and Blue Fox Entertainment, Hard Miles is written by R.J. Daniel Hanna and Christian Sander, and directed by Daniel Hanna. The film rides into theaters on April 19th.



