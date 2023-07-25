New Trailers: THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER, GOLDA, A HAUNTING IN VENICE, and More

Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) in The Exorcist: Believer, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot franchise began in 2018 with Halloween ($159.3M domestic/$259.9M global), and followed with Halloween Kills ($92M domestic/$133.4M global), and Halloween Ends ($64M domestic/$104.3M global). Now, Gordon Green is resurrecting one of the most terrifying horror franchises in film history, exactly 50 years after the original landed on screens and shocked audiences around the world. This October, on Friday the 13th, a new chapter of The Exorcist franchise begins with The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. When Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront evil. In terror and desperation, he seeks out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before (October 13th). In total, the franchise has generated over $330M at the box office.

Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) is faced with the potential destruction of Israel and must navigate overwhelming odds, including a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber). With millions of lives in the balance, her tough leadership and compassion ultimately decided the fate of her nation and left a controversial legacy around the world (August 25th).

The third film in Kenneth Branagh’s Poirotverse, A Haunting in Venice, is a supernatural thriller is based on the novel “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie. Once again directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as the famed detective, the new mystery finds Poirot reluctantly attending a séance on All Hallows’ Eve in Venice at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Previous entries in the Christie franchise include 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express ($102.8M domestic/$352.7M global) and 2022’s Death on the Nile ($45.6M domestic/$137.3M global). A Haunting in Venice arrives in theaters on September 15th.

Gran Turismo tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills led him to become an actual professional race car driver. David Harbour and Orlando Bloom star in the action-packed biopic from Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions (August 11th).

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel ($426.8M domestic/$1.1 billion global), The Marvels, sees Carol Danvers return as Captain Marvel. Having reclaimed her identity from the Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, Carol shoulders the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to a wormhole, her powers become entangled with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe (November 10th).



The Exorcist: Believer (October 13th)



Golda (August 25th)



A Haunting in Venice (September 15th)



Gran Turismo (August 11th)



The Marvels (November 10th)