New Trailers: THE FALL GUY, KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES, and More

He gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights–all for our entertainment. Fresh off an almost career-ending accident, Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) has to track down a missing movie star and solve a conspiracy, all while continuing to do his day job as the lead stuntman on a film being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). It’s director and real life stunt man David Leitch’s (Bullet Train $103.3M domestic/$239.2M global, Deadpool 2 $324.5M domestic/$785.8M global) most personal film yet. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV show, The Fall Guy is executive produced by Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original series (March 1, 2024).

Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign (last seen in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes $146.8M domestic/$490.7M), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sees apes as the dominant species living harmoniously, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past. Directed by Wes Ball of the Maze Runner trilogy ($242.1M domestic/$948.7M), the film arrives Memorial Day weekend 2024. The reboot series that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes has thus far generated $532.1M domestic/$1.6 billion global.

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in director Thea Sharrock’s (Me Before You $56.2M domestic/$208.4M global) Wicked Little Letters. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, the film details the wild mystery surrounding the deeply conservative Edith Swan (Olivia Colman), who begins receiving letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities. When others in town start to receive the anonymous letters too, rowdy and foul-mouthed Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) is charged with the crime (US release date is TBD, with the film arriving in UK cinemas February 23, 2024).

In Drift, the first English-language film from director Anthony Chen, young refugee Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo) lands alone and penniless on a Greek island, where she tries to cope with her past. While gathering her strength, she begins a friendship with a tour-guide (Alia Shawkat) (February 9th, 2024).



