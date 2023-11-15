New Trailers: THE GARFIELD MOVIE, MADAME WEB, ARTHUR THE KING, and More

Courtesy of Sony

Based on the characters created by Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie is bringing the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving cat back to the big screen. Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is about to have a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). The animated Sony title is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove $89.6M domestic/$169.6M global) and arrives May 24th, 2024. Two decades ago, Garfield: The Movie generated $75.3M domestic and $203.1M at the global box office.

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of a mysterious Marvel heroine. Described as a psychological thriller, the film is based on the Marvel comics and stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who exhibits clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures, assuming they survive the present (February 14th, 2024).

Based on an incredible true story, Arthur the King follows adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg), who is desperate for one last chance to win the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, a bond is forged between Light and a scrappy street dog companion he dubs Arthur. As the team of athletes are pushed to their limits in the race, Arthur redefines the meaning of victory and loyalty (March 22nd, 2024).

From Kingdom Story Company (Jesus Revolution $52.1M domestic/$54.2 global) and Lionsgate, Unsung Hero tells the true story behind Christian duo King + Country and their song of the same name. The film follows the family’s move from Australia to the U.S. in the early 1990s. With only their seven children, suitcases, and a love of music, David (played by son Joel Smallbone, who also co-directed and co-wrote the film) and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives (April 26th, 2024).







