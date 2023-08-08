New Trailers: THE GOOD MOTHER, THE KILL ROOM, AMERICAN GRAFFITI Turns 50, and More

The Good Mother, Courtesy Vertical Entertainment

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

As Margot Robbie dominates the box office with Barbie, director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte is set to release his first feature since the 2019 Robbie-starring Dreamland ($320K international). The Good Mother follows a journalist (Hilary Swank) grieving the murder of her son. She forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) to track down his killers in a seedy underground filled with drugs and corruption (September 1st).

Director Nicol Paone’s The Kill Room is a dark comedic thriller about an art dealer (Uma Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Samuel L. Jackson) in a money laundering scheme that goes awry when the hitman becomes an art sensation, forcing them to play the art world against the underworld (September 29th).

American Graffiti is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Fathom Events is bringing the film, directed by George Lucas and produced Francis Ford Coppola, back to theaters on August 27th and 30th. The classic coming-of-age story is set against the 1960s backdrop of hot rods, drive-ins and rock n’ roll. This nostalgic look back follows a group of teenagers as they cruise the streets on their last summer night before college. Featuring the howling sounds of Wolfman Jack and an unforgettable soundtrack of songs by Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beach Boys and Bill Haley & His Comets, American Graffiti returns to theaters nationwide this August.

When famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor (Simon Pegg) investigates a family’s claims of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in Dr. Fodor’s relentless pursuit of the truth in Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose (September 1st). Produced by fan-owned entertainment company Legion M, the story is adapted from a real-life incident surrounding an alleged talking mongoose (September 1st).



The Good Mother (September 1st)



The Kill Room (September 29th)



American Graffiti 50th Anniversary (August 27th & 30th)



Nandor Fodor & The Talking Mongoose (September 1st)