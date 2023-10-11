New Trailers: THE IRON CLAW, NIGHT SWIM, THE COLOR PURPLE, and More

The Iron Claw, Courtesy of A24

Writer/director Sean Durkin (The Nest $137K/$2.1M global, Martha Marcy May Marlene $2.9M domestic/$4.7M global) is bringing the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who made professional wrestling history in the early 1980s, to the big screen with A24 films. Under the shadow of a domineering coach–who also happens to be their dad–the brothers chase immortality in the biggest and most brutal arena in sports. The film stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James (December 22nd).

Based on the 2014 horror short of the same name, Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire. Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell) is a former major league baseball player who was forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness. Secretly hoping to return to pro ball, Ray persuades his wife Eve (Kerry Condon) that their new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him–but a dark secret in the home’s past threatens to drag the family under. Night Swim is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum (January 5th, 2024).

Warner Bros. Pictures is inviting audiences to experience the unbreakable bond of sisterhood in The Color Purple, the film adaptation of the stage musical. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, the film stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino (December 25th). Back in 1985, Spielberg’s film adaptation of the Alice Walker novel grossed $98.4M domestically.

Jason Statham is taking matters into his own hands in the action thriller The Beekeeper. Directed by David Ayer (Fury $85.8M/$211.8M global, Suicide Squad $325.1M/$749.2M global), The Beekeeper tracks one man’s campaign for vengeance. He is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful secret organization known as the Beekeepers, who are tasked with ‘protecting the hive’ when forces threaten the balance of society (January 12th, 2024).



