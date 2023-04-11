New Trailers: The Marvels, Fool’s Paradise, Migration, and More

The Marvels, Courtesy of Marvel/Disney Studios.

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel ($426.8M domestic/$1.1 billion global), The Marvels, sees Carol Danvers return as Captain Marvel. Having reclaimed her identity from the Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, Carol shoulders the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to a wormhole, her powers become entangled with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe (November 10th).

Charlie Day makes his directorial debut in the comedy Fool’s Paradise, in which a publicist discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility that happens to look like his most difficult client. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star. When the duo discover that fame and fortune are not all they’re cracked up to be, the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter most (May 12th).

Fresh from the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($224.7M domestic as of 4/10), Illumination Entertainment is inviting families to soar into a new adventure this holiday season with the duck tale Migration. The feathered family vacay flies into theaters on December 22nd.

The fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, sees star Harrison Ford return as the legendary archaeologist. Directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Ford v Ferrari ($117.6M domestic/$225.5M global) and Logan ($226.2M domestic/$619.1M global), the globetrotting treasure hunter’s anticipated sequel adds to the box office of previous adventures totaling more than $942.3M domestic and over $1.98 billion globally (June 30th).

Based on the composer’s true story, Chevalier follows Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georgesthe (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) as he soars to the top of French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne’s ill-fated love affair leads to a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court (April 21st).



