New Trailers: TROLLS 3: BAND TOGETHER, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, DREAM SCENARIO, and More

In the new chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster Trolls musical franchise, Trolls Band Together, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially a couple. As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone. Featuring new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together adds Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, and RuPaul Charles to the voice cast. Walt Dohrn, who previously co-directed Trolls ($154M domestic/$347.1M global) and helmed the PVOD sequel Trolls 2: World Tour ($450K domestic/$49.2M global), returns to direct (November 17th).

Based on David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows a string of brutal crimes known as the ‘Reign of Terror’. Directed by Martin Scorsese, with a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons (October 20th). The acclaimed director’s most recent films include The Irishman, Silence ($7.1M domestic/$23.8M global), and The Wolf of Wall Street ($116.9M domestic/$406.8M global).

If you haven’t had a dream about Nicolas Cage, you might after seeing A24’s upcoming Dream Scenario (November 10th). Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. When his appearances start taking a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate the fickleness of stardom in this comedy from writer/director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself $106K domestic/$1M global) and producer Ari Aster (Beau Is Afraid $8.1M domestic/$11.4M global).

With a domestic total of $1.45 billion and a global total of nearly $3 billion, The Hunger Games franchise returns with the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Adapted from the book by Suzanne Collins, the story follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. The once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Just in time for the prequel, Fathom Events brings Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) back to the big screen on October 15th and 18th with screenings of 2012’s The Hunger Games ($408M domestic/$694.3M global). When Everdeen volunteers in her younger sister’s place as tribute, she must rely upon her sharp instincts against tributes who have been in training their entire lives. If she’s ever to return home to District 12, Katniss must make impossible choices in the arena, weighing survival against humanity and life against love.



