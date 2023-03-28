New Trailers: Trolls Band Together, Knights of the Zodiac, Elemental, and More

Trolls Band Together, Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

In the new chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster Trolls musical franchise, Trolls Band Together, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially a couple. As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone. Featuring new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together adds Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Camila Cabello, Zosia Mamet, and RuPaul Charles to the voice cast. Walt Dohrn, who previously co-directed Trolls ($154M domestic/$347.1M global) and helmed the PVOD sequel Trolls 2: World Tour ($450K domestic/$49.2M global), returns to direct (November 17th).

Knights of the Zodiac, based on the anime sensation, brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training, and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. In order to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac (May 12th).

Elemental, the 27th animated feature film from Pixar, follows fire resident Ember, who is a tough, quick-witted, fiery young woman. Her friendship with ‘go-with-the-flow’ water resident Wade challenges her beliefs about the world in which they live. The film is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously helmed Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur ($123M domestic / $332.2M), and features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade (June 16th).

In the newest chapter in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, another group of young people uncover the Necronomicon, inadvertently unleashing the mother of all evil. Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a battle for survival (April 21).

Writer/director Guy Ritchie’s recent films include pre-pandemic titles The Gentlemen ($36.4M domestic/$115.1M global) and Aladdin ($355.5M domestic/$1.05 billion global). In Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, after US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is injured in an ambush, interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) saves Kinley’s life. When Kinley later learns that Ahmed and his family were not granted the safe passage to America they were promised, Kinley heads back into the war zone to repay his debt (April 21st).



Trolls Band Together (November 17th)



Knights of the Zodiac (May 12th)



Elemental (June 16th)

Evil Dead Rise (April 21)



Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (April 21)



