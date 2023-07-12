New Trailers: WONKA, THE NUN II, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, and More

Wonka, courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Wonka, based on the character created by author Roald Dahl, tells the wondrous story of how the magician, inventor, and chocolatier became the infamous Willy Wonka. Writer/director Paul King (Paddington $76.2M domestic/$282.4M global, Paddington 2 $40.9M domestic/$227.9M global) brings the spectacle to the screen with Timothée Chalamet in the title role. The film also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman (December 15th). Wonka’s last big screen appearance was in Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($206.4M domestic/$474.9M global).

The next chapter of the $2 billion Conjuring universe is putting The Nun ($117.4M domestic/$365.5M global)–the highest grossing entry in the franchise–back into her habit. The Nun II once again brings Sister Irene face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. In 1956 France, a priest is murdered and an evil is spreading. Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It $65.6M domestic/$206.4M global) directs a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper (M3GAN $95M domestic/$179.5M global), from a story by Cooper and based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman (September 8th).

Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of the icon who inspired generations with a message of love and unity. From overcoming adversity, to the journey behind his music, Bob Marley: One Love is produced in partnership with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legend, with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita (January 12, 2024).

Based on David Grann’s book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows a string of brutal crimes known as the ‘Reign of Terror’. Directed by Martin Scorsese, with a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons (October 6th). Scorsese made headlines this week with the announcement of an upcoming feature film about Jesus. The acclaimed director’s most recent films include The Irishman, Silence ($7.1M domestic/$23.8M global), and The Wolf of Wall Street ($116.9M domestic/$406.8M global).



