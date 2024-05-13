Nicolas Seydoux to Receive 2024 CineEurope Icon Award

By FRANCESCA MANTOVANI/GALLIMARD, via Film Expo Group

Nicolas Seydoux, Chairman of the French anti-piracy audiovisual association (ALPA) and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gaumont, France, has been named as the 2024 recipient of the CineEurope Icon Award, given in recognition of his career and accomplishments. The Award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Opening Ceremony on Monday 17 June at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

At the helm of Gaumont for over 50 years, Nicolas Seydoux’s unrivaled dedication to the film industry and relentless action against movie theft for 15 years as Chairman of ALPA makes him an absolutely emblematic figure in the industry.

He has shown an unparallelled commitment to the sector, promoting film culture through his writings, his public speeches, his philanthropic actions, and more recently with his memoirs “Le cinéma, 50 ans de passion” (“Cinema: 50 years of passion”).

The CineEurope Icon Award recognizes Nicolas Seydoux’s exceptional career, his passion for cinema, and his invaluable contribution to the French and international film industry. It will be presented by Boxoffice Pro.

“As the publisher of Boxoffice Pro, I am immensely proud to present the CineEurope Icon Award to Nicolas Seydoux. For fifty years, his visionary leadership has not only propelled Gaumont to the forefront of the film industry but has also profoundly influenced cinema worldwide. This award recognizes his dedication to promoting intellectual property rights and his commitment to innovation. Through Nicolas Seydoux’s achievements, we also celebrate Gaumont’s nearly 130-year legacy of distinction and innovation in filmmaking. It is an honor to acknowledge such significant contributions to our industry,” said Julien Marcel, CEO Boxoffice – AlloCiné.

Welcoming the announcement of the Award, Phil Clapp, President of the European cinema trade grouping UNIC, said:

“We are delighted to see Mr Seydoux honoured at CineEurope 2024. This award recognizes his outstanding commitment to the European cinema industry. On behalf of the UNIC Board and colleagues from across the sector, I would like to offer him my warmest congratulations on this remarkable achievement.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group, added:

“It is an honor to be able to present the 2024 Icon Award to Mr Seydoux. His career in the film industry speaks for itself ranging from production, distribution and exhibition. His continued efforts and leadership to combat piracy in our business is just another example of his commitment to our great industry.”