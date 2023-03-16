Nordisk Film Cinemas to Receive International Exhibitor of the Year Award at CineEurope 2023

Courtesy of Nordisk Film Cinemas

Nordisk Film Cinemas has been named the 2023 recipient of the International Exhibitor of the Year. The award will be presented as part of the CineEurope awards ceremony hosted by The Coca-Cola Company on June 22nd at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain. Chief executive officer Asger Flygare Bech-Thomsen will accept on behalf of Nordisk Film Cinemas. Each year at CineEurope, the International Exhibitor Award is given to a cinema exhibitor whose accomplishments, new developments, growth, and market leadership make them the standard-bearer for the industry.

Nordisk Film Cinemas is a market leader in both Denmark and Norway with 47 cinemas and more than 250 screens across Scandinavia, including Sweden. Part of one of the oldest film companies in the world, Nordisk Film was founded in 1906 just outside Copenhagen. The chain invests heavily in superior guest experiences and innovative cinema concepts and has introduced several PLF experiences across its markets including the first THX Ultimate (CGS) Screen in Europe in Imperial in Copenhagen, along with several 4DX screens.

“It gives us great pleasure to present the International Exhibitor of the Year award to the Nordisk Film Cinemas chain,” said Andrew Sunshine, the president of the Film Expo Group. “Nordisk Film Cinemas has built a culture of innovation for cinema, changing the moviegoing experience in Scandinavia. It has proven to be a pioneer in the industry and we congratulate all on this well-deserved honor.”

UNIC’s chief executive officer Laura Houlgatte-Abbott added, “We are delighted that Nordisk Film Cinemas is the 2023 International Exhibitor of the Year. A leading Nordic cinema chain, they have continued to expand and strengthen in recent years and consistently offer a superb experience to its audiences across Denmark, Norway and Sweden. We look forward to celebrating together at CineEurope!”