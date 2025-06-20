Nova Ciné Selects GDC Technology for Its New Premium Experience Cinema

Global cinema solutions provider GDC Technology Limited announced today that new cinema projectm Nove Ciné has selected the SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with a built-in cinema audio processor featuring CineCache 4TB, along with the company’s AIB-3000 16-channel cinema audio processor, for its cinema audio needs.

Nova Ciné is scheduled to open in late June and is located at Quai de la Résistance, 88100 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. The expansive 240,033 m² complex will feature seven auditoriums with a combined capacity of 635 premium seats. A key highlight of Nova Ciné is the deployment of DTS audio technologies across all seven auditoriums, which range in size from 50 to 211 seats, exclusively licensed to GDC. This marks the first premium DTS audio experience in the commune, powered by innovative GDC audio solutions.

Four of the seven auditoriums are designed to enhance the moviegoing experience with DTS:X, an object-based immersive sound technology. This advanced system offers realistic, lifelike 3D sound by incorporating additional ceiling speakers.

Flexible speaker configurations enable installation in auditoriums of all different sizes.

Higher accuracy in conveying sound movement, with object-based audio technology.

Cost-effective, quick, and efficient to install.

Backward compatible with 5.1 and 7.1 systems.



The remaining three auditoriums will feature DTS Surround Cinema, an enhanced 5.1/7.1 surround sound system with bass management, made possible by GDC’s SR-1000 IMB and the AIB-3000 cinema audio processor, which is compatible with major brand media servers.

Uses a standard 5.1 and 7.1 digital cinema package (DCP).

Utilizes DTS Target Curve and state-of-the-art tuning practices to deliver sound as the filmmakers intended.

Creates studio-like audio experience with full-range surround speakers or surround bass management.

Features the core components of DTS:X, making it an easy path for DTS:X for IAB immersive audio.

“We designed our solutions for DTS audio technologies to deliver a cost-effective premium cinematic listening experience,” said Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC. He added, “DTS:X for IAB and DTS Surround Cinema ensures the guests at Nova Ciné will be able to experience a realistic, rich audio experience, helping Nova Ciné reinforce its reputation for innovation, vision and delivering the best possible moviegoing experience.”

The project’s system integration is handled by La Cabinerie, whose Founder and Director, Olivier Douet, described GDC as a “dream partner” with a deep passion for improving the moviegoing experience. La Cabinerie, specialists in cinema projection and sound equipment, selected GDC products based on their high quality, guaranteeing trouble-free and sustainable long-term operation. Mr. Douet emphasized that La Cabinerie chose GDC audio solutions to “greatly enhance the listening experience that moviegoers deserve”.

Thierry Tabaraud, President of Nova Ciné, underscored the cinema’s vision: “Nova Ciné’s vision is deeply rooted in the belief of the power of cinemas as a force for good, bringing communities together through showmanship, diverse content, and support for the creative community”. Nova Ciné is set to be the “First in the commune to deploy GDC’s DTS audio solutions”.